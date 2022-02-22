Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $822,000 in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 179,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTRP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

