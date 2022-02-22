Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 68.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,366 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

