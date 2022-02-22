Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Stake Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,006 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cascade Acquisition were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAS. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 207,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAS stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

