Verition Fund Management LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

