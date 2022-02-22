Centiva Capital LP Invests $111,000 in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 35,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 67,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 455,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

