Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,689,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,071 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $140,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

