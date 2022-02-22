Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.28. Aaron’s reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aaron’s.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE AAN opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $661.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 141,779 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

