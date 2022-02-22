Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $318,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

