Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,344,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461,565 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $120,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,345,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,694,000 after purchasing an additional 605,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

