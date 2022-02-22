Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $136,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 68.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,258 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in NetEase by 43.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 113.0% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA decreased their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $126.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

