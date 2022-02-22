Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.