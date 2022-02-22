Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 901,960 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 901,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,861,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 87,771 shares worth $15,603,466. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.17, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.