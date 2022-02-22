Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 66,741 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $147,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 131.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.30. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $571,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,286 shares of company stock worth $19,512,423 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

