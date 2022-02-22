LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

