$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMP opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

