LPL Financial LLC Has $22.80 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

FISV stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

