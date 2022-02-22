LPL Financial LLC Has $23.59 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $23,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

