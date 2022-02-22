LPL Financial LLC Has $25.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $25,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

MMTM stock opened at $185.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.66. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $204.97.

