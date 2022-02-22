Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GPMT opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $622.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 36,639 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

