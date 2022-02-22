TPI Composites (TPIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $71.44.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
