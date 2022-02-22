TPI Composites (TPIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $71.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

