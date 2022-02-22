OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $545.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.30. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

