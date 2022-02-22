Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,189 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

