Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 105,610 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

