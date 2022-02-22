Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 187.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 102,267 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Mattel by 197.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 756,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 502,135 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,736,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 11.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

