Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 105,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 757,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 87,275 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 112.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

AKBA stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $316.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

