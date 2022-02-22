Millennium Management LLC Purchases 1,712,653 Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712,653 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $22,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,933 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 201,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of REVH stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.