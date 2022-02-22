Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 98.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $23,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.