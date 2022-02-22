22,480 Shares in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 335.7% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.