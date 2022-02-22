22,480 Shares in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 335.7% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90.
