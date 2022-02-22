Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,061 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Monro by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

