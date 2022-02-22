Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 4,033 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after buying an additional 811,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 738,425 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Tronox stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

