Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $232,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in HealthEquity by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 123,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HQY opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.