Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 4,461 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 56.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

