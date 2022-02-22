Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 1,721 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 140.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

NYSE:CALX opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

