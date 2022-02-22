Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,022 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 65.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after buying an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after buying an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,225,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHVN. UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,028. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.