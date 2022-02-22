Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 97,210 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 97,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $16,668,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth $7,223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,338 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $70.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

