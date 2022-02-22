Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 97,210 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 97,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $16,668,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth $7,223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,338 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $70.33.
MediaAlpha Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.