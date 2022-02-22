Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.19.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

