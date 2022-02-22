Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 20,800 Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

