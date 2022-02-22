Millennium Management LLC Buys 206,677 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $24,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 654,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AIT opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

