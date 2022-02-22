MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
MarketWise stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $16.97.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MarketWise
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
