Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SCL opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07. Stepan has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,746,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 91,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,156,000 after buying an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

