MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,598 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 161.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $189.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

