MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

