MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,015,000.
NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $71.04.
