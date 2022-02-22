Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $24,570,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,569.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,548,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 974,562 shares of company stock worth $73,420,390. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

