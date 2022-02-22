MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.78.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $443.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.16.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

