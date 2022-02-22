Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,946 shares of company stock worth $16,917,607. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

