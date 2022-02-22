Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

