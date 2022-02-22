Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,482 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,660 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

