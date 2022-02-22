Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CDEV opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,482 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,660 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.