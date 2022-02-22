a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 326,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 113,144 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
