a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 326,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 113,144 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.