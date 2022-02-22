Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $111,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $57,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

